Anchorage schools closed Thursday as snowstorm continues

Larry Muehlhausen uses a snow blower to remove the snow from his driveway in East Anchorage on Monday, after the second snowstorm in about a week. Anchorage is forecast to get another dump of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

The Anchorage School District announced it’s closing schools on Thursday due to current road conditions and the ongoing snowstorm.

The district announced the closure in a message to families on Wednesday evening.

The Anchorage area is under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling for 7 to 10 inches of snow in most parts of town with up to 14 inches on the Anchorage Hillside.

The snowstorm follows two major back-to-back snowstorms over the past week that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on Anchorage. The city continues to dig out from the prior storms, with snow still swamping sidewalks and clogging some roads.

Thursday marks the Anchorage School District’s sixth snow day this school year. It just had four straight snow days starting last Wednesday.

The weather service is warning drivers to plan on slippery road conditions that will impact the Thursday morning commute. It says the snow may transition to freezing drizzle Thursday morning, near the end of the storm, but little to no ice accumulation is expected.

The Mat-Su area is also under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday. The forecast is calling for 6 to 11 inches of snow. And the western Kenai Peninsula is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday with 5 to 9 inches of new snow in the forecast.

The Anchorage School District says it will decide by noon Thursday whether to have after-school activities, and schools will reopen Friday unless otherwise announced.