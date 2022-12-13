Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm

A man walks in the street on Boniface Parkway after almost two feet of snow covered the sidewalks on Monday. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days.

The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions.

In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools in the Tustumena, Sterling and Nikiski areas had two-hour delays, with all other schools open at regular time.

The recent snowstorm dropped more than a foot of snow across the peninsula, Anchorage and Mat-Su, with some areas getting closer to 2 feet of new snow. It’s the second major storm to hit Anchorage in less than a week.

The snow was over in Anchorage by late Monday morning. And the region was relatively calm overnight, but it won’t last long, according to Eric Drewitz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage. The Anchorage forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow Tuesday. Then there’s a winter storm watch for a larger snowstorm with possible rain, arriving Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

“For the Anchorage Bowl we’re looking at, as of now, 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts,” Drewitz said. “There’s still a bit of uncertainty with the snowfall amounts.”

The Mat-Su Borough and Kenai Peninsula could both receive a foot of snow during the upcoming storm, Drewitz said. He said the forecast details will evolve as the storm approaches.

