Line One: Detecting and Preventing Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer accounts for 9% of all cancers. It is the third most common type of cancer and the fourth most common cause of death. Beating it is highly dependent on catching the cancer early through screening. What are the modifiable and non modifiable risks for colon cancer? What are the current screening guidelines? Is colonoscopy the only option? Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he explores these questions and much more about colorectal cancer on the next Line One.

Dr Doug Haghighi, MD, gastroenterology specialist

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

