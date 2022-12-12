Kenai woman killed by plow truck in whiteout conditions

The Kenai area got about 2 feet of snow overnight and, by Monday morning, crews were clearing neighborhood streets. (Sabine Poux/KDLL)

A Kenai woman died Sunday night when she was hit by a pickup truck with a snow plow in whiteout conditions, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The crash happened on Kalifornsky Beach Road during a major storm that started Saturday night and intensified through the day Sunday, dropping roughly 2 feet of snow on the western Kenai by Monday morning.

Troopers said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday that the truck had hit 31-year-old Stephanie Anderson. She was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road near the intersection of Pirate Lane. About 18 inches of snow were piled on the roadway, according to troopers.

After the collision, “the driver of the pickup truck stopped and began rendering aid to Anderson,” troopers said.

Anderson was declared dead at the scene. Troopers said investigation into the incident is ongoing.

