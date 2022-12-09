Anchorage under winter storm watch starting Sunday afternoon

Airport Heights resident, Dante Light, shovels snow after school on Tuesday, Dec. 6, soon after the start of a record snowstorm. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Anchorage, and much of Southcentral Alaska, starting Sunday.

The Anchorage-area winter storm watch is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The weather service is calling for 10 to 16 inches of snow, with the most snow on the Hillside. The forecast says light snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon across much of the Anchorage Bowl, with the heaviest snow falling late Sunday night and through Monday morning.

“Travel could be very difficult,” says the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

The incoming storm follows a record December snowstorm that hit Anchorage on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, dropping more than 2 feet of snow in some parts of town. Road crews on Friday were still scrambling to clear streets. Anchorage schools closed for three straight days, and district officials say they’re aiming to make a call by 5:30 a.m. Monday on whether schools will be closed again.

The Mat-Su area and the Kenai Peninsula are also under a storm watch from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, with the weather service calling for 8 to 16 inches of snow.

