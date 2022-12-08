Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 8, 2022

A couple of snowmachiners groom the Westchester Lagoon trails on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A small launch for SpaceX means one giant leap for satellite broadband in Alaska. And, if you thought Anchorage was done getting snowed on, you might want to pull your shovel back out. Plus, new evidence shows that a historic climb of Denali was more than just a tall tale.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux and Riley Board in Kenai

Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.