Coast Guard, NOAA seize illegally caught fish near Homer

Two crewmembers from the Coast Guard cutter Naushon and a member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement pose for a picture with allegedly illegally-retained halibut in Homer on Nov. 30, 2022. (From U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 117 pounds of illegally caught fish near Homer last week.

A law enforcement team from the Coast Guard cutter Naushon discovered the halibut aboard an unidentified commercial Individual Fishing Quota halibut boat, according to a Coast Guard statement. The halibut, which was not documented in the vessel’s logbook, was also filleted so the size and number of fish couldn’t be determined.

The Coast Guard team seized the fish and escorted the boat to the Homer dock, where authorities from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration took possession of the catch.

The statement said NOAA estimated the halibut is worth $3,510 and issued a $2,400 fine to the vessel’s captain.

Seizures are relatively uncommon, according to Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann. He said they've only had two halibut seizures this year.