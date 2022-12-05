Hometown Alaska: Making housing accessible to everyone

Abdelqader “Abdoo” Ezzedine (second from left) is welcomed to his new home built by Habitat For Humanity. (Courtesy of Habitat For Humanity)

Alaska’s statewide affordable housing crisis has many causes and many solutions. This week on hometown Alaska hear from housing experts who are working to make housing accessible for everyone and from one new homeowner who helps use understand why it matters so much.

HOST: Anne Hillman

Guests:

Abdelqader “Abdoo” Ezzedine, New Habitat for Humanity homeowner
John Frommer, Consruction Manager, Habitat for Humanity
Jasmine Boyle, Chief Operating Officer, Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (RurAL Cap)
Colleen Dushkin, Association for Alaska Housing Authorities

LINKS:
Habitat for Humanity, Anchorage
RurAL Cap
Association for Alaska Housing Authorities


