Talk Of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across The State – Dec. 20

What better way to stay warm than with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition? Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State returns to connect Alaskans. From Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. Join host Steve Heimel live on Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio, public radio stations statewide, or by streaming on Alaska Public Media’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

To Participate:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

DM us messages and photos via social media beforehand to be shared on air and online.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org prior to or during the live broadcast.

All comments, emails and messages may be read on air and shared online.