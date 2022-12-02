Talk of Alaska: How Homelessness is a Statewide Issue

The Sullivan Arena, Anchorage’s low-barrier emergency winter shelter, can sleep up to 200 people. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

It’s a bad convergence-cold weather, darkness and a growing need for shelter for vulnerable Alaskans, at a time when the pinch of inflation is making it more challenging for service providers to keep their doors open.. As we head into the toughest part of the winter season, how well are services aimed at those experiencing homelessness keeping up with demand across the state and how can Alaskans help? We’ll discuss extending a hand to those in need on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Brian Wilson – Executive Director, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness

Meg Zaletel, Executive Director, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness

Eileen Arnold, Executive Director, Tundra Women’s Coalition

