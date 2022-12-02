Line One: Living with the End in Mind

Heartwood by Barbara Becker (Courtesy Barbara Becker)

Death is something we all know will inevitably come for us someday, but death is also something that many of us fear. Maybe it’s the uncertainty of what comes next? Or perhaps it’s the fear of “not existing”? Whatever it is has led us, as a culture, to shy away from exploring what death means and to speak of death in hushed tones. On the next Line One Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Ordained interfaith Chaplain, Barbara Becker who will discuss her new book, HEARTWOOD, which chronicles her search to find the answer to 1 Question: Can we live our lives more fully knowing someday we will die? Please join us as Barbara shares what she has learned along the way about life and death.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton



GUESTS:

Barbara Becker – Author of Heartwood

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



