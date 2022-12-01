Jeep to Joint: How a Filipino-Hawaiian family leveled up their food truck in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By
Mizelle Mayo, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Donna-Flor Manalo and her family’s life transformed when they moved from Hawaii to Alaska–cultivating new passions and businesses. Manalo’s family created a food truck a.k.a “jeepney,” which refers to the inspiration of a public transportation vehicle commonly used in the Philippines. With Alaska’s abundance of opportunities and Donna Flor’s love for Hawaiian and Filipino culture, her and her family established Jeepney Filipino-Hawaiian Fusion Food.

Produced by Mizelle Mayo

Music by Universal Production Music

Additional photos provided by Donna-Flor Manalo

Archived footage courtesy of San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

