Talk of Alaska: Protecting Yourself Online During the Holidays

Online shopping is picking up as the holiday season approaches , and so are the cyber attempts to steal your money. Online scammers are especially active this time of year, and with constantly changing methods for theft of funds or information, it can be daunting to try and stay safe. We’ll speak with cybersecurity experts about how to keep yourself and your loved ones digitally protected this holiday season on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mark Bruenig – Cybersecurity Coordinator, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Elliot Peterson – Special Agent, FBI

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Report online scams at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center

CISA: 4 Things You Can Do to Keep Yourself Cyber Safe

Holiday Online Safety Tips: #1 – Check Your Devices

#2 – Only Shop Through Trusted Sources

#3 – Use Safe Methods for Purchasing

