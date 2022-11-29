Peltola says it’s not right to deny sick leave for rail workers

Mary Peltola outside the U.S. Capitol in September. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

President Biden pressed congressional leaders on Tuesday to pass a bill to avert a railroad strike, which he said could cripple the economy. The leadership of both parties agreed, but there are holdouts among the rank-and-file members, and Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola is among them.

Peltola said she can’t vote for a bill that would end labor negotiations without addressing rail workers need to have sick leave.

“I just don’t think it’s right or fair to expect workers to go to work sick as a dog without being able to have a few days to recover,” she said on NBC’s Meet the Press Now.

Peltola won election twice this year with the endorsement of Alaska labor organizations, including the Alaska AFL-CIO.

Working conditions for 115,000 freight rail workers have been subject to negotiations for months. Unless Congress imposes a settlement, a strike could begin Dec. 9.

Peltola said the workers need a guarantee that they can stay home when they’re sick without being fired. She said it’s especially important with flu and respiratory viruses on the rise, and COVID-19 still circulating. Peltola acknowledged that a strike could cause catastrophic damage to the economy.

“I think it could also cause a catastrophic damage to the nation’s economy if we’re expecting a whole sector of employees to go to work sick,” she said.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a bill to avert a rail strike by imposing the terms of a tentative deal that includes no paid sick leave.