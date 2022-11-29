Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges

Police tape across the Brotherhood Bridge Trail on Sept. 23, 2022. The body of Juneau resident Faith Rogers was found about 200 yards from the trailhead on Sept. 21. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident.

Back in June, Migliaccio was accused of harassment by a barista at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Road. The barista said Migliaccio threw a cup of feces at her, according to court documents.

Eighty minutes later, a Juneau police officer made contact with Migliaccio, who denied throwing the cup of feces at the barista.

Two days later, the police obtained footage of the incident. The case was forwarded to the city attorney’s office, according to the Juneau police.

Nothing in the court documents explains what happened with the case for the next three months. The Juneau Police Department couldn’t say what happened after the hand-off to the city attorney, and the city attorney’s office did not respond to requests for more information on Monday.

But on Sept. 21, Rogers’ body was found near the trailhead to the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail. Charging documents for the murder charge show that Migliaccio was detained and questioned that day and then presumably released.

Nine days later, on Sept. 30, the harassment charges related to the incident with the barista were filed for Migliaccio’s arrest, according to court documents.

The harassment charges were considered a Class A misdemeanor. He wasn’t sentenced until Nov. 23, the day before he was arrested for murder in Rogers’ death. That arrest took place at an address consistent with Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

The state declined to comment on any questions that pertain to the murder charge, according to the Juneau district attorney’s office.

Migliaccio is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center on $500,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.