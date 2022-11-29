Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Alora Wassily, Harmony Larson, and Trista Wassily with names community members suggested for the creek in Dillingham. (Avery Lill/KDLG)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congresswoman Mary Peltola is skeptical of a proposed deal to avert a rail strike. Also, a Dillingham creek gets a new name, after years of advocacy by local students. And the Bureau of Land Management considers allowing helicopter tours to a popular hot springs near Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Riley Board in Kenai

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.