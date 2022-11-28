Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022

Bristol Bay sockeye fillets are processed at Nakeen Homepack during the 2015 season. (Photo by Hannah Colton/KDLG)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to restore king salmon runs in Bristol Bay. And Alaskans can chop down their own Christmas trees in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Riley Board in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.