Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to restore king salmon runs in Bristol Bay. And Alaskans can chop down their own Christmas trees in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Robyne in Fairbanks
and Riley Board in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.