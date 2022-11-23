Missed the ranked choice vote count? Here’s the recording.

Wednesday was the day Alaskans had been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation took place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy won reelection outright earlier Wednesday, with just over 50% of first-choice votes. With ranked choices tabulated, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Congresswoman Mary Peltola both won reelection.

The tabulation was aired live at 4 p.m. Wednesday on KTOO 360TV. Watch the recording above.

Find more election coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections.



Want to know the story behind the story? Subscribe to Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin’s newsletter, Alaska At-Large.