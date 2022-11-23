Watch our special election coverage on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation happened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Alaska’s statewide incumbents all won reelection. Gov. Mike Dunleavy won outright, and Congresswoman Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski won after second- and third-pick votes were counted.

Missed the ranked choice vote count? Watch it here. And catch up with our Alaska News Nightly special at the video above. The hour-long live broadcast featured coverage and analysis of election results. The show is also available our Facebook page or wherever you get your podcasts.

