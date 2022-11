This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Dr. Mark Wolbers, director of the Anchorage Community Concert Band. Their free winter performance, “Reverence,” will take place on Sunday, December 4 in the Discovery Theater in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Wolbers tells us about being in the band, managing the wide range of skill levels and what to expect from the concert.

Anchorage Community Concert Band

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts