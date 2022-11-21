Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 21, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Candidates in close races wait for Wednesday’s ranked choice results. Also, Bering Sea crabbers hope to get federal relief funds. And a beloved holiday star will soon light up in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
Mike Swasey in Skagway
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.