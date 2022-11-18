White House officials are working directly with Alaskans on the issues around climate change

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

The White House’s newly-released National Strategy for the Arctic Region reflects a growing interest by the federal government in the ways climate change is affecting Alaska. And the challenges that brings for security and economic wellbeing for arctic residents. We take a look at a recent visit by White House officials to the state, and what this new interest in the Arctic means for Alaskans.
