Tune in on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for our live coverage of Alaska elections results

Members of the Absentee board counting votes at the Division of Elections. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23. That’s when the Division of Elections starts counting second- and third-place votes. We’ll find out who won Alaska’s U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, plus the makeup of the state Legislature.

Alaska Public Media and our partner stations will have live coverage of the results.

Here’s how to tune in:

• KTOO’s Gavel Alaska will provide livestreamed coverage of the tabulation from the Division of Election’s headquarters in Juneau, starting at 4 p.m.

• Starting at 6 p.m., we’ll have a special hour-long live broadcast of Alaska News Nightly covering the election results. The show will feature reporters from around the state. You can tune in live on your local public radio station (that’s 91.1 FM in the Anchorage area) or stream the show our Facebook page or YouTube. After the live broadcast, the show will be available online or wherever you get your podcasts.

• Also, keep an eye on alaskapublic.org for election coverage.

(Here’s the count of first-place votes so far.)

Find more election coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections.



