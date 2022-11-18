Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 18, 2022

Democrat Jennie Armstrong is set to represent House District 16, which covers West Anchorage, in the Alaska Legislature. An openly pansexual woman, she’s among the first three openly LGBT lawmakers in Alaska. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s first openly LGBTQ lawmakers prepare to head to Juneau. Also, plans for a power and Internet cable to Metlakatla get a boost of federal funding. And PBS’ “Molly of Denali” gets two Emmy nominations.

