Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 17, 2022

In 2018, Thomsen Harbor Lift Station flooded and the city lost the ability to send wastewater to the treatment plant on Japonski Island. Instead, the water flooded the dry well, below this manhole cover. The city’s water, wastewater, and public works crews responded, along with Sitka Electric and Juneau-based Boreal Controls. (Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new podcast explores the right to abortion in Alaska. Also, federal grants will fund improvements to wastewater systems in Interior Alaska. And Sitka’s youngest actors become gnomes and fairies in a new play.

Reports tonight from:

Riley Board in Kenai

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.