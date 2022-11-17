Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new podcast explores the right to abortion in Alaska. Also, federal grants will fund improvements to wastewater systems in Interior Alaska. And Sitka’s youngest actors become gnomes and fairies in a new play.
Reports tonight from:
Riley Board in Kenai
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Katherine Rose in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Katie Anastas.