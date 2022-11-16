Teen shot to death in Anchorage; 3 juvenile suspects in custody

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police have detained three juvenile suspects in the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 16-year-old boy near Abbott Loop Community Park.

Police responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the teen’s death on the 7300 block of Cantonment Court. According to a statement, police found him “lying outside with a gunshot wound to the upper body.” His family has been notified.

Investigators identified three juvenile male suspects in the shooting, two of whom were being questioned by detectives Wednesday morning, according to police. The third was remanded at the McLaughlin Youth Center, with charges forwarded to the state Division of Juvenile Justice.

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation, but police were not looking for any other suspects.

Police declined Wednesday to identify the victim or suspects or answer questions about the shooting, due to the ages of those involved. There wasn’t immediate word from police or the state Department of Law on whether any of the suspects might be tried as adults in the case.