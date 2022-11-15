Talk of Alaska: How Inflation is Impacting Food Security

(Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, driving up the already-inflated prices of food around Alaska. Low salmon runs in parts of the state and wide-scale natural disasters have also affected subsistence living, leaving many Alaskans struggling to feed their families. What is the current state of food insecurity in Alaska, and what resources are available. We’ll talk with folks working to get food to those who need it, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Ron Meehan – Policy and Advocacy Manager, Food Bank of Alaska

Jenn Brown – President, Ketchikan Agricultural Association

