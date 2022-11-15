Selawik searchers seek 2 snowmachiners missing near local lake

The village of Selawik lies near Kotzebue Sound in northwest Alaska, pictured here on Aug. 24, 2006. (Public domain photo by Steve Hillebrand/USFWS)

Alaska State Troopers are looking for two Selawik residents who were reportedly snowmachining near local waters on Sunday.

Word reached troopers Sunday night that 41-year-old Timothy Snyder and 20-year-old Jane Kaiser were overdue in the village about 90 miles east of Kotzebue, according to an online dispatch. The two had reportedly left on a snowmachine at about 2 a.m. that day to check fishing nets near Selawik Lake.

Search and rescue teams found their snowmachine trailer near the mouth of the Selawik River, but no signs of Snyder or Kaiser.

Air and ground searches continued Monday and are ongoing.