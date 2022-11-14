Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 14, 2022

Unalaska’s runway from the side of Mount Ballyhoo. ( Berett Wilber/KUCB)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska State Troopers say they’ve seized a record amount of illegal drugs this year. Also, Unalaska residents continue to wait for a cleanup of contaminated lands. And Alaska Native veterans visit a new memorial in Washington, D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Riley Board in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Nome

and Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.