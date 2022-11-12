Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

Voters gather at the Lynn Canal polling location, Auke Bay Ferry Terminal, in Juneau on Tuesday. (Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday.

We won’t know the final results yet. But the state Division of Elections started releasing batches of results Tuesday night. The count so far includes just first-place votes, and it will be updated in the days following Election Day as more mailed ballots are received.

A candidate can win outright if he or she receives more than 50% of first-place vote. If not, it goes to the ranked choice tabulation. The tabulation happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The vote tallies will be updated below as more results are released.

For more coverage visit alaskapublic.org/elections and go to elections.alaska.gov for the full list of state legislative results.

