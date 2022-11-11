How can the Anchorage School District close its budget gap? By Matthew Faubion - November 11, 2022 The Anchorage School District is facing an estimated $68 million budget gap for the coming fiscal year. One proposal to bridge part of that gap is to close five elementary schools with low enrollment numbers, but that proposal is seeing resistance from some parents. Lori Townsend talks with School Board Member Dave Donley, and Alyse Galvin of Great Alaska Schools, to understand the scope of the budget gap, and what can be done to address it.