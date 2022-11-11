Anchorage police investigate man’s early-morning death in Midtown

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are asking for help after officers found a man dead in Midtown early Friday. Police are describing his death as a homicide.

Police say they were called to a residence on the 900 block of Chugach Way just before 1 a.m. regarding a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim’s body lying outside.

No arrests were initially made in the case, police said, and no suspect description was available to release. The man found dead has not been identified.

A police spokesperson said no additional information was available Friday, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s death to call APD’s non-emergency dispatch line at 311, or submit anonymous tips online at Anchorage Crime Stoppers.