Adam and the monk, photo courtesy William Carpenter

On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll go for a walk with a man known as The Walking Monk, because he’s walked across North America five separate times and he recently published a book about the people he’s met along the way. Join host Adam Verrier on Outdoor Explorer to

hear our discussion about the joys and pleasures of taking a good long walk.

HOST: Adam Verrier

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 22nd, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: October 22nd 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT