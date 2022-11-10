Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska lawmakers start thinking about who will be in the majority in each chamber. Also, a jury finds Alaska ski legend Dean Cummings not guilty of murder. And parents push back against potential school closures in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.