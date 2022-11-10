Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Robin Gabel’s daughter is in kindergarten at Birchwood ABC Elementary. Gabel says, if she’s not confident the ABC program will be successful at Homestead Elementary, she may move her daughter to private school or homeschool. (Elyssa Loughlin/AKPM)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers start thinking about who will be in the majority in each chamber. Also, a jury finds Alaska ski legend Dean Cummings not guilty of murder. And parents push back against potential school closures in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.