Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to his supporters with his running mate Nancy Dahlstrom at an election night watch party at the Marriott Hotel in Anchorage on Nov. 8, 2022. (Kavitha George/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is likely to win a second term. Also, federal infrastructure money could make a long-planned seaplane project a reality in Sitka. And scientists study inbreeding among wolves on Prince of Wales Island.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Robert Woolsey and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.