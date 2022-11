Supporters stand and wave candidate signs on the corner of East Northern Light Boulevard and Seward Highway early winter morning on Election Day. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

It’s Election Day in Alaska.

At rush-hour in Anchorage Tuesday morning, candidates and their supports gathered at busy street corners for last-minute sign waving, hoping to reach voters before polls close at 8 p.m.

Here are scenes from across town:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her supporters at the corner of East Northern Lights Boulevard and Seward Highway early Tuesday morning. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Nearby, John Sund and Theresa Apter wave their Bill Walker signs on the corner of East Northern Lights Boulevard and Seward Highway. They started waving signs around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Former Gov. Bill Walker is in a four-way race for Alaska governor. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Just down the raod, Nick Begich III and his supporters waved signs at the corner of East Benson Boulevard and Seward Highway. Begich said he voted early and will be awaiting the results tonight. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola sign waves on the corner of Boniface Parkway and Debarr Road on Election Day. Peltola is running for U.S. House. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Mark Black moved to Alaska from Miami seven months ago for work on St. Paul Island and volunteered to campaign for Mary Peltola. “This is a historic moment in our Indigenous communities here in Alaska. We need to make sure Alaskans have proper representation,” Black said. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Bob Thwing talks with a poll worker at the Anchorage Public Library early Tuesday. Thwing has been a poll worker for 15 years, and this will be his last poll working day. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

A poll worker helps a voter insert their ballot into the ballot box at the Anchorage Public Library. The poll workers said the mornings are usually slower and traffic starts to pick up in the afternoon. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

A poll worker arranges voting stickers near the ballot box for voters on Election Day. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka votes at Goldenview Middle School early Tuesday. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

RELATED: It’s Election Day in Alaska. Here’s what to know.