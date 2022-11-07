Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
How first-time legislative candidates have approached their campaigns. Also, an Anchorage pastor encourages his congregation to vote. And a little bird born in Alaska recently flew all the way to Tasmania.
Reports tonight from:
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Kavitha George and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.