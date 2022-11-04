State of Art: Anchorage Museum’s Seed Lab is a space of endless possibilities

Textile artist Amy Meissner (center) at the Anchorage Museum’s SEED Lab, where she leads mending workshops to repair clothes and other gear. (Joshua Corbett/SEED Lab photo)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about Anchorage Museum’s Seed Lab. The black building covered in murals is located across from the main museum facility on the corner of 6th and A in downtown Anchorage. In addition to supplementing other museum programming, they hold a variety of workshops on topics ranging from climate to repair and reuse and other events and conversations focusing on community and the environment. They also support artists in residence in addition to things like housing a tool library and a newly built podcast studio. We’re joined by Anchorage Museum Public Programs and Audience Engagement Manager Rebecca Pottebaum and Communications Manager Hank Davis to find out more about what Seed Lab is, what they do and more.

LINKS:

Anchorage Museum

Seed Lab

Also featured:

