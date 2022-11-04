Line One: Mental health services for Alaskan students

As mental health needs in Alaska and the nation increase it has become harder to find resources for care, particularly for children and teens. Issues with inpatient care in Alaska have made headlines. However, newer intensive outpatient programs help to bridge this gap. A children’s partial hospital program for ages 9-15 offers short term intensive group therapy and incorporates ASD education so students don’t fall behind. Join me, Dr Justin Clark as I explore the mental health options for Alaska’s youth. That’s Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at 8 pm on Alaska Public Media FM 91.1.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Kristen Mortenson, MS, LPC, director of early child and outpatient services, Alaska Behavioral Health
- Dr. Curt Wengel, MD, CMO, Alaska Behavioral Health
RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: