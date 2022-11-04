Learn about Alaska’s candidates running for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate before Election Day 2022

How did Alaska’s candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate answer questions during the recent series of debates hosted by Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO?

Host Lori Townsend highlights and breaks downs their responses to questions on the Permanent Fund dividend, inflation, political division and more. Lori is joined by Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media’s DC correspondent, Andrew Kitchenman, editor of the Alaska Beacon, and Iris Samuels, political reporter for the Anchorage Daily News.

Find other election coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections. Easily compare candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate with our new candidate comparison tool.



Remember, early voting locations are already open. You can still get an absentee ballot via fax or online.