Learn about Alaska’s candidates running for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate before Election Day 2022

By
Valerie Kern
-

How did Alaska’s candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate answer questions during the recent series of debates hosted by Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO?

Host Lori Townsend highlights and breaks downs their responses to questions on the Permanent Fund dividend, inflation, political division and more. Lori is joined by Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media’s DC correspondent, Andrew Kitchenman, editor of the Alaska Beacon, and Iris Samuels, political reporter for the Anchorage Daily News.

Find other election coverage and voter resources at alaskapublic.org/elections. Easily compare candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate with our new candidate comparison tool.

Want to know the story behind the story? Subscribe to Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin’s newsletter, Alaska At-Large.

Remember, early voting locations are already open. You can still get an absentee ballot via fax or online. And if you still have questions about the Nov. 8 election, we want to help you get answers. Send them here and someone will respond directly to you.

Previous articleTalk of Alaska: The United States’ new Arctic strategy
Next articleLine One: Mental health services for Alaskan students
Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR