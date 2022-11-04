Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94

Bill Sheffield was the governor of Alaska from 1982 to 1986. (Courtesy of Alaska State Library, Alaska Office of the Governor Photograph Collection, ASL-P213-5-10)

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield died Friday morning at his home in Anchorage. He was 94.

Sheffield had no surviving family. But as his health began to fail, friends prepared this obituary for him, outlining his struggle with a stutter through young adulthood, becoming a hotel entrepreneur, his political life and his dedication to Alaska.

Bill Sheffield. (Courtesy of Alaska State Library, Alaska Office of the Governor Photograph Collection, ASL-P213-5-02)

“The most important thing to know about Bill Sheffield is that he loved Alaska,” said John Pugh, one of the friends who came to Anchorage to spend time with Sheffield in his final weeks.

Pugh led the state’s Department of Health and Social Services under Sheffield and maintained a close friendship with him long after he lost his reelection in 1986.

“His whole life was spent trying to make Alaska a better place for all Alaskans,” said Pugh. “And to his dying day, that was his message to each of us who were friends and his message to anybody who would listen to him: ‘Let’s work together to make Alaska a great place to live, and continue to make improvements to Alaska for all Alaskans.’”

Sheffield was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1928. He grew up during the Great Depression on a small family farm. He came to Alaska in 1953 to sell and service home appliances for Sears Roebuck.

He became active in a local chamber of commerce group. Before becoming governor, Sheffield founded a business that eventually owned 19 hotels across Alaska and in Whitehorse, Yukon. He sold the business to Holland America in 1987.

Sheffield, a lifelong Democrat, was governor from 1982-86. His friends credit his administration with a number of accomplishments, including completing the state’s takeover of the Alaska Railroad from the federal government, shepherding state financing for a road and port system for the Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska, appointing more women to the judiciary than any previous governor, and implementing a pay system for public employees that contributed to pay equity for women.

According to friends, Sheffield lost his reelection bid after he slashed state budgets to deal with a crash in oil prices, and after a corruption probe where a criminal indictment and political impeachment were considered, but never materialized.

Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield visits the Elmo Sackett studios at Alaska Public Media in 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

