Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 4, 2022

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield is introduced in the Alaska Senate in Juneau on March 31, 2015. Sheffield led Alaska from 1982 to 1986. (Skip Gray/KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Native activists block the road to a state agriculture project. Also, remembering former Alaska Governor Bill Sheffield. And a California biotech company is making lab-grown salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Tash Kimmell in Sitka

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.