Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Political observers wonder if a coalition might take control of the Alaska Senate. Also, how statewide elections could impact Alaska’s response to climate change. And a program in Homer brings violin lessons to students in nearby Anchor Point.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Hope McKenney in Anchor Point and Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.