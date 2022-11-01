Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska

Used syringes stored in puncture proof plastic drink containers disposed of at Alaska AIDS Assistance Association’s syringe exchange location in Anchorage (Photo: Zachariah Hughes – Alaska Public Media)

HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence.

Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for Line One, Wednesday at 10 am, repeating at 8 pm on Alaska Public Media, FM 91.1

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD



GUESTS:

Robin Lutz, Executive Director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

Executive Director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association James Hoagland, Director of Client Resources and Southeast Programs, Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

