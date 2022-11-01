Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska

HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD
GUESTS:
- Robin Lutz, Executive Director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association
- James Hoagland, Director of Client Resources and Southeast Programs, Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association
RESOURCES:
- Find out more about the services that Four A’s provides and learn how to volunteer or donate
- Four A’s Annual Report
- Community assistance and decreasing the number of negative health outcomes
- U.S. statistics on HIV and HIV Aids
- CDC statistics on the demographics on access to syringes, treatments, and measures to decrease the spread of HIV, and HIV Aids
