Talk of Alaska: Recapping Debate for the State

U.S. House candidates at Alaska Public Media’s Debate for the State on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (Hailey Barnes/Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans across the state are already voting after big changes to our election system. Voters are using the new ranked choice method to select the state’s next Governor, U.S. House and one U.S. Senate seat. We’ll break down the issues and the candidate answers from our recent series of debates to clarify their positions on the next Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Liz Ruskin – Washington D.C. Correspondent, Alaska Public Media

Jeremy Hsieh – Anchorage & Southcentral Reporter, Alaska Public Media

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

