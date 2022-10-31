Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 31, 2022

Candidates for U.S. House take questions at Debate for the State, produced by Alaska Public Media, KTOO and Alaska’s News Source on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Hailey Barnes)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Frequent texts from political campaigns are irritating some Alaska voters. Also, homeless service providers in Fairbanks say more and more people are coming from Anchorage. And a pet snake escapes a Dillingham classroom…twice.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley “Sent to the Grave” Early, “Killer” Kavitha George and Emily “The Sword” Schwing in Anchorage

“Grim Reaping” Robyne in Fairbanks

“Scary” Claire Stremple in Juneau

Katherine Rose “From the Dead” in Sitka

and “Slitherin'” Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.