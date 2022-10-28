Hometown Alaska: Answering your questions about this year’s election

With Election Day coming up fast on November 8 and early voting already underway, we want to answer any of your last minute questions about this year’s election. Gail Fenumiai, the state’s head of the Division of Elections will be able to answer any of your questions about ranked choice voting, ballot security, when and where to vote, and more. Jeannette Lee, a researcher with the nonpartisan think tank Sightline Institute, can field questions about voter strategy and things to consider when voting.
Can’t listen live but still need answers? Submit your questions in the blue box below and someone will respond as soon as possible!
Host: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Gail Fenumiai, Division of Elections
Jeannette Lee, Sightline Institute
- LIVE: Monday, October 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, October 31, 2021 at 8 p.m.
- PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.