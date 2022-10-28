Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
U.S. Senate candidates debate campaign funding and abortion rights. Also, Ketchikan residents move one step closer to accessing rural subsistence status. And for the first time since the late 1800s, students in Angoon build a canoe.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Claire Stremple in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.