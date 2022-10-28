Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 28, 2022

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Closest to the camera is a woman in a red blazer, in the middle is a woman in a green suit and furthest from the camera a woman in a black suit. All three stand behind podiums while listening to a question during a political debate.
Candidates for U.S. Senate take questions at Debate for the State, produced by Alaska Public Media, KTOO and Alaska’s News Source on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. Senate candidates debate campaign funding and abortion rights. Also, Ketchikan residents move one step closer to accessing rural subsistence status. And for the first time since the late 1800s, students in Angoon build a canoe.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Claire Stremple in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

