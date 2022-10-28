Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 28, 2022

Candidates for U.S. Senate take questions at Debate for the State, produced by Alaska Public Media, KTOO and Alaska’s News Source on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. Senate candidates debate campaign funding and abortion rights. Also, Ketchikan residents move one step closer to accessing rural subsistence status. And for the first time since the late 1800s, students in Angoon build a canoe.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Claire Stremple in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.