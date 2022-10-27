Tune in tonight to our Debate for the State with U.S. Senate candidates

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022.

The U.S. Senate debate is the third and final debate in our series. It starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

(Missed the earlier debates? Watch the U.S. House candidates debate here and the Alaska governor candidates debate here.)

What to know about tonight’s U.S. Senate debate:

• It start at 7 p.m. Stream it live on TV, radio or online. (More details below.)

• The candidates debating: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.

• The moderators: Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s News Source.

How to tune in:

On TV:

• Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM)

• Alaska’s News Source (KTUU)

• KTOO 360TV

On the radio:

• Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA)

• Alaska Public Radio Network (statewide)

Stream online:

• alaskapublic.org

• Alaska Public Media Facebook Live

• Alaska Public Media YouTube Live

Remember, you have until Saturday, Oct. 29, to register for an absentee ballot. Early voting locations are already open.