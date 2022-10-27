Watch our 2022 Debate for the State series

Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022.

The three debates were held in October, featuring candidates for Alaska governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s News Source, moderated the debates.

The debates aired live on TV, radio and online. Watch recordings of the debates below.

Alaska governor’s race, Oct. 19:

• The candidates debating: incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Charlie Pierce, both Republicans, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara, a former state legislator.

• Watch the debate.

U.S. House, Oct. 27:

• The candidates debating: incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, Republican candidates Nick Begich III and former Gov. Sarah Palin, and Libertarian Chris Bye.

• Watch the debate.

U.S. Senate, Oct. 28:

• The candidates debating: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.

• Watch the debate.

Remember, you have until Saturday, Oct. 29, to register for an absentee ballot. Early voting locations are already open.